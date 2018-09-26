FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PAG launches $671 mln unsolicited takeover bid for Spring REIT

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based private equity group PAG said on Wednesday a unit of the firm had launched a HK$5.24 billion ($671 million) unsolicited takeover bid for Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

PAG’s offer of HK$4.85 for each unit of Spring REIT represented a 61.7 percent premium over its closing price of HK$3.00 on Monday, it said in a statement. Hong Kong markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

PAG’s bid for Spring REIT would value the company at $780 million, and is the latest in a long battle between the two.

“The Offeror believes that it is necessary to replace Spring REIT’s existing Manager and conduct a strategic review to address Spring REIT’s continued under-performance,” the PAG statement said.

Spring REIT, whose shares jumped more than 30 percent on Wednesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$1 = 7.8144 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates

