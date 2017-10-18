LPC-SpringerNature to extend €3.2bn of loans

Oct 18 (Reuters) - German publishing group SpringerNature is looking to extend the maturity of €3.2bn-equivalent of loans by two years, banking sources said on Wednesday.

JP Morgan is sole bookrunner on the deal and a call is set to take place with lenders on October 20, with commitments due October 26, the sources said.

The amend and extend request comes as SpringerNature prepares a stock market listing for mid-2018, valuing the company at up to €4bn.

SpringerNature is looking to extend a US$1.292bn term loan, a €1.895bn term loan and a €250m revolving credit facility to 2022, from 2020, the sources said.

It is also seeking to raise an additional €84m of leveraged loans that will be split between dollars and euros, to repay existing private high yield bonds, the sources said.

Lenders have been offered a 12.5bp consent fee or OID on the request and 101 soft-call for six months, the sources said.

Pricing however remains unchanged so the dollar term loan still pays 350bp over Libor with a 1% floor and the euro term loan pays 325bp over Euribor, with a 0.5% floor. The RCF pays 325bp over Euribor, with a 0% floor.

SpringerNature is issuing the debt through Springer Science+Business Media Deutschland GmbH. Expected corporate and facility ratings are B2/B.

SpringerNature has an expected Ebitda of €480m for 2018.

It was formed in 2015 through the merger of Holtzbrinck’s Macmillan Science and Education unit with BC Partners’ Springer business, which publishes scientific and medical books and journals. At the time, the company was valued at more than €5bn, including debt.

The joint venture is 53% owned by German publisher Holtzbrinck, the rest by buyout group BC Partners.

Holtzbrinck may look to retain its majority shareholding in Springer following the flotation, according to Reuters, potentially contributing further business assets to the joint venture instead of making a cash injection. (Editing by Claire Ruckin)