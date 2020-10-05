Publisher Springer Nature again postpones flotation - source

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Springer Nature is again postponing its plans to float on the German stock market after the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow to its business in the first half of the year, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The publisher of Nature and Scientific American, which competes with Relx Plc’s Elsevier unit and John Wiley & Sons, had been looking to raise around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to pay down debt. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Maria Sheahan and Thomas Seythal)