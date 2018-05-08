Springer Nature IPO seen pricing at bottom of range - bookrunner

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Academic publisher Springer Nature’s initial public offering is oversubscribed and the offering should price at 10.50 euros ($12.52) per share, bookrunner Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.

That would put pricing on the deal at the bottom of an indicative range of 10.50 to 14.50 euros. Majority owner Holtzbrinck has doubled its order to 200 million euros on the deal, whose books were due to close later on Tuesday.