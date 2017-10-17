FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SpringerNature prepares 2018 stock market listing -sources
October 17, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 5 days ago

SpringerNature prepares 2018 stock market listing -sources

Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - SpringerNature, the publisher of science magazines Nature and Scientific American, is preparing a 2018 stock market listing as one of its owners seeks to cash out in buoyant equity markets, people close to the matter said.

The company has recently asked investment banks to pitch for roles in the initial public offering that is expected to take place as early as the June or July 2018, the people said.

The SpringerNature joint venture is 53-percent owned by German publisher Holtzbrinck, with buyout group BC Partners holding the rest.

It was formed in 2015 through the merger of Holtzbrinck’s Macmillan Science and Education unit with BC Partners’ Springer business, which publishes scientific, technical and medical books and journals. At the time, the company was valued at more than 5 billion euros ($5.87 billion)including debt.

BC Partners declined to comment, while Holtzbrinck was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8511 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
