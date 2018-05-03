UPDATE 1-Sprint's outgoing CEO says scepticism over T-Mobile merger is expected

* Sprint, T-Mobile shares have fallen since deal announcement

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp’s outgoing Chief Executive Marcelo Claure said scepticism over approval of its proposed merger with T-Mobile US Inc was to be expected and had caused its stock price to react negatively.

Sprint and T-Mobile announced on Sunday they had agreed to a $26 billion all-stock deal under which the former is being acquired by the latter. The deal allows the combined entity to bulk up in order to better invest in next-generation 5G wireless technology.

Sprint’s shares have fallen 20 percent since Sunday’s announcement of the deal. T-Mobile’s shares are down almost 12 percent.

“There is a scepticism with our ability to be able to get this merger approved,” Claure told Reuters in a phone interview on Thursday.

The combination of the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless firms carries antitrust concerns and will be subject to intense regulatory scrutiny. Winning U.S. regulatory approval is the biggest hurdle to completing the deal, investors and analysts have said.

Claure also said that Masayoshi Son, CEO of Sprint’s controlling shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp, is “not involved at all” in trying to get the merger approved.

Claure is stepping down from the top job at Sprint to become the chief operating officer at SoftBank Group and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group International, the technology and telecoms company’s sprawling international investments arm. He will also become the executive chairman of Sprint.

Claure will be succeeded by Michel Combes, Sprint’s chief financial officer, who will take over as CEO by May 31. (Reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)