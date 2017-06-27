FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
REFILE-Sprint in exclusive talks with Charter, Comcast on wireless deal -WSJ
June 27, 2017 / 1:09 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Sprint in exclusive talks with Charter, Comcast on wireless deal -WSJ

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add WSJ in headline)

June 26 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp is in exclusive talks with Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp to explore a deal that could boost the cable companies' wireless service, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son had entered into a two-month, exclusive agreement with the companies for discussions through late-July, holding merger talks with T-Mobile US Inc, the WSJ said on Monday.(on.wsj.com/2sKN46I)

In April, Comcast unveiled a wireless service with an unlimited data plan, making it the first major U.S. cable provider to enter the highly competitive wireless market.

Sprint, Charter and Comcast were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

