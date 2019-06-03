Senators ask if Trump interfering in Sprint T-Mobile merger review

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. senators on Monday asked the U.S. Justice Department to disclose if President Donald Trump or anyone else in the White House has sought to interfere in an ongoing review of the proposed $26 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp .

The six Democratic senators, including Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker, cited media reports that senior White House officials may be attempting to insert their views. The White House and Justice Department did not immediately comment on the senators’ letter, which went to the Justice Department on Monday. The deal won support from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission last month, but still needs approval from the Justice Department, which is looking at the merger on antitrust grounds. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)