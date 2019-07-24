Cable firm Charter submitted plan to buy Sprint/T-Mobile assets -sources

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Charter Communications submitted a proposal to the Justice Department to buy telecom assets being sold under the T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp deal, but never heard back from the agency, three sources familiar with the matter said.

U.S. officials decided to accept a deal to sell assets including Sprint’s Boost Mobile brand to satellite TV provider Dish Network to resolve antitrust concerns, ending extensive talks on a merger the Justice Department is expected to approve this week.

The Justice Department’s lack of response to Charter could raise concerns among critics of the $26.5 billion merger between wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint that officials did not weigh all divestiture offers before deciding on a deal with Dish. (Reporting by Angela Moon and Sheila Dang in New York additional reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz in Washington; editing by Chris Sanders and Leslie Adler)