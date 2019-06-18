Dish Network nearing $6 bln deal for T-Mobile-Sprint assets - Bloomberg

June 18 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp is nearing a $6 billion deal to buy the wireless assets of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Justice Department had wanted Sprint and T-Mobile to sell off additional assets including some wireless spectrum to create a new wireless competitor before agreeing to approve their $26.5 billion merger.

Last week, Reuters reported here that private equity group Apollo Global Management was in talks with Dish to finance a bid for the assets.

The Department of Justice declined to comment, while Sprint had no immediate comment. Dish and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (bloom.bg/2XkyT8I)

Shares of Sprint were up 2.4% and T-Mobile 1%, while those of Dish were up marginally. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)