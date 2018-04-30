T-Mobile-Sprint deal makes business sense, German finmin says

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday that the planned takeover of Sprint Corp by Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. unit T-Mobile US made sense from a business perspective.

Scholz also said: “I welcome the clear statement from Deutsche Telekom that the transaction will not have any impact on its broadband roll-out in Germany and that planned investment of 5 billion euros per year will be carried out without cutbacks.”

Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges expressed confidence on Monday that the $26 billion takeover would clear anti-trust hurdles. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)