May 20, 2019

DOJ leans against approving T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint - Bloomberg

May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is leaning against approving T-Mobile US Inc's proposed takeover of Sprint Corp as the remedies proposed by the companies do not resolve antitrust concerns, Bloomberg reported here on Monday, citing a person familiar with the review.

T-Mobile’s $26 billion acquisition of rival Sprint won the support of the head of the Federal Communications Commission, Reuters reported on Monday. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

