FCC, Sprint, T-Mobile to announce agreement on deal -source

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc on Monday will announce a series of changes to their $26 billion deal, while U.S. regulators are expected to announce agreement on the conditions necessary to approve the merger, sources said.

The Federal Communications Commission will not formally approve the merger on Monday and will need to draft an order, two people briefed on the matter said. The agreement does not resolve the Justice Department’s ongoing review of the merger. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Susan Heavey)