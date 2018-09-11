FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 8:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission, which is reviewing the planned merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, said on Tuesday it has paused its review clock to give the agency time to analyze new and anticipated submissions from the companies.

The FCC said it was pausing the informal 180-day review clock, now at day 55, because of two new and complicated submissions from the companies and a third submission that the FCC has not yet received.

The $26 billion deal between the two U.S. wireless carriers, which would shrink the wireless market to three big players from four, is also being reviewed by the U.S. Justice Department.

Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
