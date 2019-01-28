Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 28, 2019 / 10:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House panels to hold joint hearing on Sprint, T-Mobile merger

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Two U.S. House panels will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 13 on T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp’s proposed $26 billion merger and its potential impact on consumers.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Judiciary Committee will hold a joint hearing to “examine the merger’s potential impacts on consumers, workers and the wireless industry,” the committees said. Both T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere and Sprint Chairman Marcelo Claure have agreed to testify. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below