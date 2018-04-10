FCC settles with Sprint, Mobilitie for $11.6 mln

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it reached an $11.6 million settlement after investigating whether Sprint Corp and Mobilitie properly completed tower registration and environmental and historic impact reviews before building infrastructure.

“The law was clear and it is vital that carriers and infrastructure companies alike never duck their responsibilities,” said Christopher Killion, acting deputy chief of the FCC’s enforcement office.

“Even as our rules are updated over time, companies must abide by the law as it stands whenever they are building infrastructure, operating wireless facilities, or taking other actions under FCC jurisdiction.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)