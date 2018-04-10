FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 10, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FCC settles with Sprint, Mobilitie for $11.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it reached an $11.6 million settlement after investigating whether Sprint Corp and Mobilitie properly completed tower registration and environmental and historic impact reviews before building infrastructure.

“The law was clear and it is vital that carriers and infrastructure companies alike never duck their responsibilities,” said Christopher Killion, acting deputy chief of the FCC’s enforcement office.

“Even as our rules are updated over time, companies must abide by the law as it stands whenever they are building infrastructure, operating wireless facilities, or taking other actions under FCC jurisdiction.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.