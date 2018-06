June 29 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp said on Friday it appointed Andrew Davies as the company’s chief financial officer.

Davies, who spent over a decade with Vodafone Group, will assume the role on July 2, replacing Michel Combes, who became the U.S. wireless carrier’s chief executive officer in May.

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest wireless carries, agreed to a $26 billion all-stock deal in April. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)