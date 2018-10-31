FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 11:43 AM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Sprint net subscriber additions blow past estimates

2 Min Read

(Corrects to show subscriber numbers refer to overall postpaid, not just phone, changes Factset estimate in paragraph 3)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier Sprint Corp dwarfed Wall Street’s estimates for net new subscribers who pay a monthly bill in its quarterly results on Wednesday as it strives to undercut larger competitors on price.

Sprint, which is awaiting regulatory approval for a merger with bigger rival T-Mobile US Inc, said it added a net 109,000 subscribers during the second quarter, down from 168,000 new subscribers it added last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to lose a net 10,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

The company reported net income attributable to the company of $196 million, or 5 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $48 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $8.43 billion from $7.93 billion. Analysts had expected company to report revenue of $7.97 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; editing by Patrick Graham)

