Company News
August 2, 2019 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sprint loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Friday reported fewer-than-feared losses in quarterly net phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the U.S. wireless carrier’s cheaper plans helped it retain customers amid its pending merger with larger rival T-Mobile US.

The company said it lost a net 128,000 phone subscribers during the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 150,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Total net operating revenue rose to $8.14 billion from $8.13 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

