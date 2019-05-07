Company News
May 7, 2019 / 8:15 PM / in 8 minutes

Sprint phone subscriber losses greater than feared

May 7 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier Sprint Corp on Tuesday reported greater-than-feared losses in phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the company struggled to keep customers from going to larger rivals.

Sprint said it lost a net 189,000 phone subscribers during the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 117,000, according to research firm FactSet.

Total net operating revenue rose to $8.44 billion from $8.08 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Angela Moon in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
