Sprint phone subscriber losses greater than feared

May 7 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier Sprint Corp on Tuesday reported greater-than-feared losses in phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the company struggled to keep customers from going to larger rivals.

Sprint said it lost a net 189,000 phone subscribers during the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 117,000, according to research firm FactSet.

Total net operating revenue rose to $8.44 billion from $8.08 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.