Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Monday reported lower-than-expected losses in quarterly mobile phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill at a time when it is aggressively expanding 5G coverage in the United States.

The company said it lost 91,000 postpaid phone subscribers during the second quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 145,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)