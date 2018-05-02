FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 8:15 PM / in 2 hours

Sprint reports quarterly profit vs year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier Sprint Corp, which is merging with bigger rival T- Mobile US Inc, reported a profit in the fourth quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, as it added more postpaid subscribers.

Sprint said Michel Combes will take over as Chief Executive Officer on May 31.

The company posted a profit of $69 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $283 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $8.09 billion from $8.54 billion, a year earlier.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

