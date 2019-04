April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice staffers have told T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp that their $26 billion merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint, DOJ and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)