January 10, 2020 / 8:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. judge to open Justice Dept's T-Mobile/Sprint deal approval to comments

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge who is set to assess the Justice Department’s approval of T-Mobile US’s plan to buy smaller rival Sprint Corp said on Friday he would likely open the docket for comments on the $26 billion telecoms merger.

Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington said in a hearing that he expected to issue an order allowing comments, many of which are likely to be critical of the merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless companies, to be filed to the court.

“I want to give them a reasonable opportunity to be heard,” Kelly said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Leslie Adler)

