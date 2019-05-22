Justice Dept staff recommends blocking T-Mobile deal for Sprint; decision now with top antitrust officials -sources

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division staff has recommended the agency sue to block T-Mobile US Inc’s $26 billion acquisition of smaller rival Sprint Corp, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The final decision on whether to allow two of the four nationwide wireless carriers to merge now lies with political appointees at the department, headed by Antitrust Division chief Makan Delrahim.

That decision is expected to be made in about a month, the two sources said. (Reporting by Sheila Dang and Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )