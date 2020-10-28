Wrong case, right result, Fed Circuit holds in trademark win for Sprouts Farmers Market

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board used the wrong precedent but reached the right result in evaluating the Sprouts Farmers Market grocery chain’s right to seek cancellation of a “Sprout” trademark used in conjunction with vending machines, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with appellant Corcamore LLC that the TTAB should have evaluated its motion to dismiss the petition under standards the U.S. Supreme Court laid out in a 2016 case. However, “we discern no meaningful distinction” between the Supreme Court decision and the test the TTAB used, Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna wrote for the panel. He was joined by Circuit Judges Raymond Chen and Todd Hughes.

