July 19 (Reuters) - Ingersoll Rand Inc on Monday confirmed the U.S. industrial compressors and pumps maker had made a $3.59 billion non-binding offer to buy smaller rival SPX Flow Inc.

A Reuters report on Sunday said SPX Flow had rebuffed takeover approaches from Ingersoll Rand. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)