Chinese firms show interest in lithium producer SQM: Potash Corp CEO
November 29, 2017 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese firms show interest in lithium producer SQM: Potash Corp CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese groups have shown “broad interest” in buying Potash Corp of Saskatchewan’s minority stake in Chilean lithium producer SQM, Potash Corp Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Wednesday.

”You can imagine the broad interest of potential bidders and actual bidders is coming from those who are interested in lithium as a metal and also producers of batteries or battery parts. And many of them are in China.” Tilk said at a Citi investor conference in New York. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Susan Thomas)

