Dorsey's Square reports smaller quarterly loss
August 2, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 2 months ago

Dorsey's Square reports smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its technology.

Square said net loss narrowed to $15.96 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $27.35 million, or 8cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 25.8 percent to $551.51 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

