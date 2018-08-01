Payment processor Square reports smaller quarterly loss

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Payments processor Square Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher revenue from transactions, subscription products and services. The company, which is led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, said net loss narrowed to $5.91 million, or 1 cent per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $15.96 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago. (bit.ly/2Kj67ur)

Total revenue rose to $815 million from $552 million.