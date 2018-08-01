FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 8:25 PM / in an hour

Payment processor Square reports smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Payments processor Square Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher revenue from transactions, subscription products and services. The company, which is led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, said net loss narrowed to $5.91 million, or 1 cent per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $15.96 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago. (bit.ly/2Kj67ur)

Total revenue rose to $815 million from $552 million.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

