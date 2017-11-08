FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Square Inc posts smaller loss as transaction volumes grow
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:14 PM / in an hour

REFILE-Square Inc posts smaller loss as transaction volumes grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects story link)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mobile payments company Square Inc posted a smaller third-quarter loss on Wednesday, as larger merchants increasingly used its technology to process transactions.

That San Francisco-based company’s loss narrowed to $16.1 million, or 4 cents per share, from $32.3 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Square, co-founded and led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, said net revenue rose 33.3 percent to $585.2 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. (squ.re/2AlRpyb) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.