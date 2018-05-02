Square quarterly loss widens as costs rise

May 2 (Reuters) - Payments processor Square Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as the company spent more on product development and marketing.

The company, led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, said loss widened to $24 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $15.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2KxSUPJ)

Total revenue rose to $668.6 million from $461.6 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)