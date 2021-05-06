Square reports profit for first quarter

May 6 (Reuters) - Square Inc reported a profit for the first quarter on Thursday, boosted by a surge in transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App.

The payments firm, led by Twitter Inc top boss Jack Dorsey, posted a net income of $39.01 million, or 8 cents per share, for the quarter ended March, compared with a loss of $105.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)