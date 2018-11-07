Square swings to quarterly profit

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc swung to a quarterly profit from a loss a year ago, it said on Wednesday, as it earned more from processing transactions and from its subscription and services business.

The digital payments company's net income was $19.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $16.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2ASqFIY

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 13 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 11 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)