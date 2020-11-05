Square third-quarter profit tops estimates, shares up 7%

FILE PHOTO: An advertisement for the Square Inc payment processor is seen outside a vendors site along the High Line in New York March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Square Inc's SQ.N third-quarter profit beat estimates on Thursday due to a surge in online transactions, sending the payment processor's shares up about 7% in extended trading.

Companies in the digital payments sector have been helped by a boom in online transactions this year, as COVID-19 has pushed businesses and people to opt for online payments.

Square’s net income rose 24% to $36.5 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Gross payment volume, or the total dollar amount of all card payments processed by sellers, rose 12% in the quarter.

The company, founded and led by Twitter Chief Executive Officer TWTR.N Jack Dorsey, said revenue in the quarter more than doubled to $3.03 billion, beating estimates of $2.07 billion.

Rival PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, boosted by a surge in digital payments as COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide drove more businesses online, but it forecast current-quarter profit below expectations.

Average daily active customers on Square’s peer-to-peer payments platform, Cash App, more than doubled in the quarter, the company said.

Cash App, which directly competes with PayPal’s Venmo, allows users to send money to each other for free. The app charges fees from businesses when users deposit money from the app into their bank accounts.

Excluding one-time items, Square earned 34 cents per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a profit of 16 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.