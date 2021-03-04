Squire adds Georgia litigator, ex-ambassador with strong GOP ties

Squire Patton Boggs said Thursday that J. Randolph Evans, a former Dentons partner and U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, is joining the firm’s growing Atlanta office.

Since planting a flag in Atlanta in 2018, Squire Patton Boggs has seen its office there grow to more than 15 lawyers. Evans is joining as a partner in the firm’s global litigation practice, and will also work out of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

