COLOMBO, April 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan police arrested three people, and seized 21 locally made grenades and six swords, during a raid in Colombo, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He did not give further details or suggest that the raid was linked to the rash of suicide bomber attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that killed 359 people and wounded about 500. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez Writing by John Chalmers Editing by Robert Birsel)