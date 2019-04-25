Fresh Sri Lanka bomb scare sends dollar-bonds sharply lower

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Sri Lanka’s government tumbled across the curve on Thursday following a fresh bomb scare in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 359.

The 2027 issue fell nearly 1.5 cents to trade at 94.313 cents in the dollar, its lowest level in a month, according to data from Tradeweb.

Sri Lankan authorities locked down the central bank and the road leading to the jittery capital’s airport was shut briefly by a bomb scare. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)