DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Colombo will fall by 50 percent following the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people, Sri Lanka’s Tourism Bureau Chairman Kishu Gomes said on Monday.

Tourist arrivals in areas outside Colombo will go down by about 30 percent over the next two months following the bombings, he added. (Reporting by Nafisa Altahir; Editing by Alison Williams)