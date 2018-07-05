FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 5, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sri Lankan Perpetual Treasuries' suspension extended amid probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank on Thursday extended the suspension of business operations of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd, a company at the centre of an investigation into possible irregularities at a government bond sale in 2015.

The primary dealer, a subsidiary of a company owned by the son-in-law of Sri Lanka’s former central bank chief Arjuna Mahendran, bought more than half of the controversial bond issue on Feb. 27, 2015, prompting charges of a conflict of interest.

Two executives from Perpetual are under arrest over the alleged scam and police have said Interpol has issued a red notice against Mahendran who is wanted in connection with the investigation.

Mahendran and his son-in-law, Arjun Aloysius, have denied wrongdoing, as have officials at Perpetual Treasuries.

The auction of 30-year bonds at the centre of the controversy was originally planned at a modest 1 billion rupees ($7 million) but was then scaled up 10 times to meet government borrowing needs. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.