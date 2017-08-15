FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's c.bank suspends PABC's primary dealership after bond probe
August 15, 2017 / 5:59 AM / in 41 minutes

Sri Lanka's c.bank suspends PABC's primary dealership after bond probe

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank suspended on Tuesday the primary dealer activities of Pan Asia Banking Corporation (PABC) for six months, with immediate effect, after an investigation into alleged irregularities in government bond sales.

The central bank said in a statement that the regulatory action was based on the findings of an investigation carried out by the monetary authority related to PABC's transactions with Perpetual Treasuries Ltd in the government securities market.

Last month, the central bank also suspended the business operations of Perpetual Treasuries, which is at the centre of an investigation into possible irregularities at a 30-year government bond sale in 2015. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

