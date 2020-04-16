Sri Lanka cenbank reduces banks' emergency funding rate by 500 bps

MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank on Thursday said it has decided to adjust its bank rate, or the emergency funding rate for commercial banks, by an effective 500 basis points immediately to realign it with the reduction in key rates since last May.

The move underlines efforts by policymakers globally to backstop their economies hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The bank rate is the emergency rate at which the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) provides credit to commercial banks against acceptable collateralised assets.

It acts as a penalty rate, which is higher than other market rates and is known as an Lender of Last Resort (LOLR) rate at which emergency loans are provided to banks.

The CBSL cut its Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) and Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) by 25 bps each to 7.00% and 6.00%, respectively earlier in April, its third cut in three weeks to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has cut interest rates five times by a total of 200 bps over the last year, starting with a reduction last May after the Easter bomb attacks that triggered a slump in investment and tourism.

The Monetary Board of the CBSL, at its meeting held on April 15 decided to allow the bank rate to automatically adjust in line with their SLFR with a margin of +300 basis points, it said.

“With effect from 16 April 2020, the Bank Rate, which is an administratively determined rate that could be used in periods of emergency, has been effectively reduced by 500 basis points from 15.00% to 10.00%,” CBSL said. (Reporting by Swati Bhat Editing by Shri Navaratnam)