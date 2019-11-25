Sri Lanka central bank governor says will step down on Dec. 20

COLOMBO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank chief Indrajith Coomaraswamy said on Monday he was resigning and would step down on Dec. 20, citing personal reasons and the age limit for regulated entities.

“I informed relevant people well before the election,” Coomaraswamy, 69, told Reuters from Singapore in a Whatsapp message, confirming local media reports.

Former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa won a Nov. 16 presidential election and has since appointed his elder brother, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, as prime minister of a new government. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Catherine Evans)