April 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank on Friday further cut its benchmark policy rates by 25 basis points, its second such reduction in three weeks, in a bid to support the nation’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka cut the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate(SLFR) to 6.00% and 7.00%, respectively, it said in a statement here