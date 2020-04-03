UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka cenbank cuts rates again amid COVID-19 outbreak

(Updates with details, quotes, background)

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank on Friday cut its benchmark interest rates by a further 25 basis points, its second such reduction in three weeks, in a move to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka cut its Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and Standing Lending Facility Rate(SLFR) to 6.00% and 7.00%, respectively, it said in a statement here

The bank has now cut interest rates five times over the last year, starting with a reduction last May after the Easter bomb attacks that triggered a slump in investment and tourism.

“This decision will complement the measures taken thus far to ease market conditions, and enable the domestic financial market to provide further relief to businesses and individuals affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed to contain its spread within the country,” the central bank said in its release.

The central bank also said it will not be holding its monthly monetary policy meeting on April 9 as scheduled and but will take steps as and when warranted.

Analysts said the move would complement the measures the central bank has taken via the banking system.

In March, the central bank set up a re-financing facility to implement decisions taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce concessions including a debt moratorium as well as working capital loans for firms and individuals affected.

The central bank’s move was partly made possible by annual inflation as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index falling to 5.4% in March from 6.2% in February, thanks to a fall in food prices, the latest data showed.

“Given that it has been cutting rates continuously for the past year, it seems appropriate that it’s taking smaller steps in terms of policy cuts,” said Thilina Panduwawala, a senior product leader at Frontier Research.

“Its major actions in the past week have been more regulatory, to direct the banking system to support businesses.” (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)