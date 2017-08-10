FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka foreign minister resigns over corruption charges
#Energy
August 10, 2017

Sri Lanka foreign minister resigns over corruption charges

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's foreign minister resigned on Thursday over corruption charges in a bond scam that is now being investigated, maintaining that he was not guilty of wrongdoing.

In a statement after announcing his resignation, Ravi Karunanayaka told parliament, "I have never done anything wrong, and I resign with pride to create a new political culture in Sri Lanka and ensure good governance."

He said he would continue in the party as a backbench member of parliament, however.

The allegations over Karunanayaka, a former finance minister, followed his appearance at a presidential commission last week, and he has not been charged by any court.

President Maithripala Sirisena's government has pledged to end the rampant corruption that affected the previous government. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

