Sri Lanka launches sale of U.S. dollar bonds - term sheet

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has launched the sale of five-year and 10-year dollar -denominated bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Sri Lanka is offering indicative coupons of 7.20 percent on the five-year bonds and 8.20 percent on the 10-year bonds, according to the term sheet.

The bonds will be priced later in the day.

It was not immediately clear how much Sri Lanka is looking to raise. Last month, Sri Lanka raised its borrowing limit for dollar-denominated bonds to $3 billion, three sources said. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti)