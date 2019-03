HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka sold $2.4 billion in five-year and 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Friday, two people involved in the deal said, successfully tapping the international markets at a time the country is facing strains on its finances.

Sri Lanka sold $1 billion in five-year bonds with a coupon of 6.85 percent and $1.4 billion in 10-year bonds with a coupon of 7.85 percent, the sources said. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Michael Perry)