LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Sri Lanka’s debt against default hit a near 2-1/2 year high on Tuesday after Moody’s cut the country’s credit rating deeper into junk territory.

Data from Markit showed 5-year Sri Lanka credit default swaps climbed to 399 basis points from 397 points and to the highest since July 2016. (Reporting by Marc Jones)