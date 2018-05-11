Sri Lanka c.bank keeps rates steady as expected

COLOMBO, May 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its key policy rates steady on Friday as expected, a little more than a month after it unexpectedly cut the main lending rate, saying it aims to stabilise inflation in mid-single digit levels in the medium term.

The central bank left the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.50 percent and standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent. The market had expected both rates to be kept steady.